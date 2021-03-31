The chef and owner of a popular Hudson Valley Italian restaurant is sharing his secret family recipes.

Carmine Annunziata, the owner of the popular Poughkeepsie Italian restaurant, Umberto's of Mamma Marisa has been blowing up on social media.

The CIA graduate has several viral videos as he shares his secret family recipes on TikTok. Annunziata has racked up nearly 52,000 followers, nearly a half-million likes and several million views, as of this writing.

Some of his most popular videos include:

How to Make Chicken Francese

My Special Sprouts

How to Make Braciole

How to Make Rigatoni Butero

How to Make Fettucine Carbonara

How to Make Chicken Marsala

How to Make Chicken Parm

In his most-watched video to date, Annunziata details how to make his "tomato sauce."

"My mother would kill me if she knew I was sharing my tomato sauce recipe," Annunziata says in the video.

With any internet fame, comes internet trolls. Annunziata answered his trolls who didn't believe he was a real chef by showing two diplomas one from the Culinary Institute in America and another from the Culinary Institue for Foreigners in Italy

Umberto's of Mamma Marisa closed down for good about two years ago. Annunziata is in the process of selling the building.

He and his wife own the cafe at Our Lady of Lourdes High School. Due to COVID, they haven't been able to run the cafe. In hopes of building his brand and teaching others how to cook Joe Amato recommended Annunziata make recipe videos on TikTok.

Annunziata's next goal is to book private online cooking lessons on Zoom, Amato told Hudson Valley Post. A site to book will launch soon.

