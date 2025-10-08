See Inside Banned NFL Owner’s $60 Million Yacht Seen in New York

A $60 million yacht owned by a banned NFL owner once called the Hudson Valley home. Take a look inside.

Recently, a massive cable ship was spotted by the Mid Hudson Bridge.

ARIADNE Spotted on Hudson River Under Night Skies

The Ariadne is a DP-3 Cable Laying Vessel built for worldwide subsea operations was spotted near the bridge connecting Ulster and Dutchess Counties over the Labor Day weekend.

This reminded me of a time when I spotted a massive ship docked at the Newburgh waterfront. I was then shocked by its backstory.

Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Newburgh

During the late summer of 2021, a $60 million yacht was docked for weeks. People around the Newburgh waterfront were captivated by a huge boat that was docked outside Billy Joe's Ribworks for weeks.

Hudson Valley Post learned the yacht, called the Bella Vita, was owned by Dwight Schar, the former minority owner of the Washington Football Team. He was later banned from ever owning any NFL team

Hudson Valley Post did some investigating and learned everything you need to know about the yacht.

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Yacht Is For Sale

It appears the massive ship is now for sale. Merle Wood reports the Bella Vita is for sale for about $50 million.

