Hudson Valley Residents Must Stop Letting Dogs Poop Inside Cemetery
Local police are asking the public for dog owners to stop allowing dogs to poop inside a Hudson Valley cemetery. Police warn they will make arrests soon.
This week the Rosendale Police Department informed the public after receiving several complaints about dogs pooping inside an Ulster County cemetery.
Hudson Valley Resident's Not Cleaning Up At Rosendale, New York Cemetery
Police said that they have received several complaints in regard to people walking and not cleaning up after their dogs in the Rosendale Plains Cemetery.
"The cemetery is private property and is maintained for family members and friends as a quiet place of memorial for their loved ones who have passed. Although the natural setting is park-like, it is posted at the entrance prohibiting dogs on the property," the Rosendale Police Department said in a press release.
The Board of Directors for the Rosendale Plains Cemetery Association is asking all to comply with the rules. Officials are hoping all follow the rules so they don't have to call the police to enforce trespassing rules, officials say.
"We are also asking that the cemetery be used as a memorial, as it was intended for the benefit of all," the Rosendale Police Department stated.
Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Ulster County, New York Cemetery
In related news, in late October, the Town of Lloyd Police arrested a local couple for allegedly stealing from a cemetery.
Police made the arrests after receiving many complaints about flowers, plants, and pumpkins being stolen from gravesites at the Highland Cemetery.