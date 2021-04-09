Hudson Valley Resident Who Was Watergate Mastermind Dies

The mastermind behind the Watergate scandal will be laid to rest in the Hudson Valley.

George Gordon Liddy died on March 30 at the age of 90. The Guardian reports he died from complications from Parkinson's disease.

G. Gordon Liddy was the mastermind behind the Watergate burglary, which eventually led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation. In 1973, Liddy was sentenced to 20 years in jail for illegally wiretapping the Democratic Party's headquarters at the Watergate office complex, conspiracy and burglary.

Liddy was part of a secret group of special investigators called the "White House plumbers," that worked to find out who leaked information that made President Nixon look back.

A five-part HBO limited series called White House Plumbers which revisits the Watergate scandal is currently filming in the Hudson Valley. The highly anticipated show will star Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. Theroux plays Liddy in the series.

Family and friends were invited to Gordon's Life Celebration on Thursday at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie. A private burial service for family and invited friends to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, according to his obituary.

For many years Liddy lived in Dutchess County. His wife was from Poughkeepsie and he became an assistant district attorney in Dutchess County in 1966. He led a drug raid at a Millbrook mansion and another at Bard College.

Liddy was also an FBI agent, CIA agent, a best-selling author, a radio talk-show host, a candidate for Congress, an actor and a promoter of gold investments.

