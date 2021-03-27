Hudson Valley Race Fans: OCFS Oval Kick-off Tickets Now On Sale

You know April is right around the corner when they start talking racing in Middletown. The Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) is ready to get the 2021 season underway. Tickets for the grandstands and drive-in are officially on sale.

Hudson Valley race fans have been waiting to get back out to the track since this time last year. OCFS did their best last year to offer as many in person races as the pandemic rules would allow. Fortunately, it looks like 2021 is going to be a lot more fun with a lot more racing.

OCFS via facebook 3-16-2021

Tickets have gone on sale today according to a post on the OCFS Facebook page. Grandstand seating will still be limited but at least this year they will have some for fans. They also have the Drive-In on sale with reserved seating in some rows. You spot reservation fee will be $25 with a $24 per person charge for each adult in the car.

To get your grandstand or reserve drive-in tickets you must call the speedway at 845-342-2573. Follow this link for more Orange County Fair Speedway Drive In Info.

For those of you who can make it to the track you can plan on Live Streaming the Excitement from wherever you will be April 3rd. Find out more on how to sign up for the live streaming at orangecountyfairspeedway.net.

Orange County Fair Speedway is located in Middletown, New York at 239 Wisner Avenue. They have been bring dirt track racing excitement to the Hudson Valley since 1919.

