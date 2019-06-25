Hudson Valley Post &#8212; Flash Briefing for Tuesday, June 25

Hudson Valley Post — Flash Briefing for Tuesday, June 25

A man driving an empty school bus in the Hudson Valley allegedly approached a young student and tried to get her to go onto the bus.
A Hudson Valley firefighter is dead following an ambulance accident.
A Hudson Valley woman fatally hit a man with her school bus and fled the scene.
One person is fighting for their life following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down the Arterial in Poughkeepsie during rush hour.
