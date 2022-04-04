Hudson Valley Cops Look For New York Woman With ‘Distinctive Walk’

The woman is accused of knocking a Hudson Valley man down in his backyard and taking property out of his pockets.

The Port Chester Police Department is asking the public for help in attempting to identify the woman seen in the photos and video below.

On Thursday, March 31 around 12:30 a.m., the woman who is seen in the photos and video and an unknown male followed the victim into his backyard on Cottage Street in the Village of Port Chester, police say.

The woman and man then allegedly knocked the man down in his backyard, forcibly removed property from his pockets, and fled in a vehicle that was parked on Cottage Street with the hazard lights on.

"The female has a distinctive walk as seen in this video," the Port Chester Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. "We are asking the public to help us identify her."

Anyone that can help police identify the woman with the "distinctive walk" is asked to call the Port Chester Police Department, as soon as possible. Ask to speak with Det. Valdovinos who is handling the case, officials add.

"Any information can be called into Port Chester PD 914-939-6332," the Port Chester Police Department added in their Friday Facebook post. "All calls will be kept confidential. We are actively pursuing all leads and any information to identify this female who assisted in this Robbery would be greatly appreciated."

A video of the woman's "distinctive walk" is below.

