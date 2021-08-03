Hudson Valley Pool Owners Urged to Look Out for Dangerous Beetle

The DEC is urging Hudson Valley pool owners to watch out for a dangerous beetle that may be lurking in their skimmer basket.

Anyone who has a pool in the Hudson Valley knows that it can attract some weird insects. From shiny beetles to large creepy moths, our pool has become a magnet for bugs I never knew even existed.

This is why the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging all swimming pool owners to be on the lookout for a beetle that can cause severe damage to trees and New York's forest areas. The Asian longhorned beetle has been destroying maples, birches, and willows, among other trees all over New York. This bug, which was unknowingly transported to the country from Asia, has caused the death of hundreds of thousands of trees.

During late summer, Asian longhorned beetles move out of their homes inside trees and begin to become active in backyards, especially ones with pools. DEC commissioner, Basil Seggos, says that pool owners are the key to tracking and eradicating this invasive pest.

The best opportunity to eradicate and limit the spread of invasive species is by finding infestations early, when populations are low... Swimming pool monitoring is a simple, economical approach to surveying for these pests and gives New Yorkers the chance to take an active role in protecting their communities.

If you have a pool, the DEC would like you to keep your eyes out for this beetle which is approximately 1.5 inches long, black with white spots, and has black and white antennae.

NY DEC

If you find one of these dangerous beetles in your pool, the DEC would like you to email a photo of it to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov. You can also capture the insect and mail it to the DEC's Forest Health Diagnostics Lab at 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, NY 12054, Attn: Liam Somers.

