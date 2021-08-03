Cuomo Wants ‘Vaccine-Only Admission’ For New York Businesses

Gov. Cuomo is urging bars, restaurants and other businesses across New York State to only admit those who are vaccinated.

"Private business, I am asking them and suggesting to them, go to vaccine only admission," Cuomo said Monday during a COVID briefing. "We did this Radio City Music Hall months ago, reopened vaccine only. Sold out all the shows."

Cuomo thinks this will encourage more New Yorkers to get a vaccine as the delta variant continues to surge in New York. In the past month, COVID-related hospitalizations have doubled and there is about four times the number of daily coronavirus cases. New York's infection rate is just below 3 percent.

"Bars, restaurants. Go to a vaccine-only admission. I believe it's in your best business interest," Cuomo said. "I believe it's in your business interest to run a vaccine-only establishment. It's going to help your business not hurt it."

At least one popular Hudson Valley business is following Cuomo's suggestion. Broadway and a number of New York City restaurants also will only admit vaccinated customers. Find out more below:

