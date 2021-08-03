Cuomo Wants These 31 New York Counties To Wears Masks Again
Gov. Cuomo is requesting local governments in 31 New York counties, including most of the Hudson Valley, make residents wear a mask.
Last week, the CDC recommended fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.
As a state, the CDC says New York has "substantial" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "high" or "substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.
The CDC released a map broken down by county in New York. A growing number of counties in the Hudson Valley and New York State are considered to have a "substantial" rate of infection.
Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "high" or "substantial" COVID infection rates:
- Dutchess County
- Orange County
- Ulster County
- Sullivan County
- Putnam County
- Westchester County
- Columbia County
- Albany County
- Schenectady County
- Saratoga County
- Rensselaer County
- Schoharie County
- Erie County
- Niagra County
- Monroe County
- Wayne County
- Ontario County
- Cayuga County
- Thompkins County
- Seneca County
- Onondaga County
- Lewis County
- Otsego County
- Montgomery County
- Chenango County
- Warren County
- Kings County
- Nassau County
- Suffolk County
- Queens County
- Bronx County
- New York County
On Monday, Gov. Cuomo said local governments should follow the updated CDC's recommendation on masks.
"Local governments follow the CDC's mask guidance," Cuomo said. "It is up to the local governments, CDC doesn't mandate, local governments do. The state has strongly recommended (masks), but it's up to the local governments."
Right now, Gov. Cuomo can't mandate masks because a state of emergency is no longer in effect in New York.
"We're not there. So it's up to the local governments. Local governments, you should adopt the CDC mask guidance," Cuomo repeated. "Learn the lesson from last year, don't deny reality. People are going to be upset, no matter what you do. So show leadership and do it and save lives."