Hudson Valley Pilot Crashes Plane On New York School Grounds
There was a very scary situation in the Hudson Valley when a plane crashed on school grounds.
On Thursday around 1 p.m. first responders responded to a plane crash near a school in Westchester County, New York.
Plane Crashes On School Grounds In Westchester County, New York
A small plane crashed in Mohegan Lake early Thursday afternoon on the property of the Shrub Oak International School, police say.
"Police activity off of Stony St. YPD is investigating a single manned aircraft accident. Situation is not a hazard and under control," the Yorktown Police Department stated in an alert to residents.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Minor Injuries For Tuckahoe Man After Crashing Plane At Shrub Oak International School
A man in his 60s from Tuckahoe was identified as the pilot. He was piloting a small plane with no passengers aboard.
A mechanical malfunction forced the pilot to make a hard landing, police say.
"Minor injuries to the pilot, who was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and observation. Nothing suspicious. Appears to be a mechanical malfunction and a hard landing was executed by the pilot. Could have been a lot worse," the Yorktown Police Department stated.
Read More: Why New York State Residents May Get Emergency Cell Phone Alerts
The pilot was found by first responders conscious and alert. Police say the crash doesn't appear to be suspicious in nature.
"There was a small plane crash at the Shrub Oak International School. Happy to report that the pilot walked away with minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation. Thank you to all of our first responders who arrived immediately on scene," the Town of Yorktown wrote on Facebook.