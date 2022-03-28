Hudson Valley, NY Woman Stole $18,000 From Dog Rescue Shelter
A Hudson Valley woman confessed to stealing nearly $18,000 from a not-for-profit dog rescue organization.
On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Lisa Marie Birdsall, the owner of Recycled Paws Rescue in Mohegan Lake, pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $18,000 from the not-for-profit dog rescue organization.
Birdsall, 56, of Yorktown, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, to grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
As part of her plea agreement, Birdsall will be required to pay full restitution for the monies stolen to another organization that cares for animals, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.
Between January 2020 and December 2020, Birdsall stole $17,956 from money that was donated to Recycled Paws Rescue for the care of animals and used the money for her own personal purposes.
Recycled Paws Rescue is permanently closed, according to Google.
"Recycled Paws Rescue Inc is a 501C3 not-for-profit certified dog rescue organization. We rescue dogs from high kill shelters and puppy mills," Recycled Paws Rescue writes in its About section on Facebook.
The SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit arrested Birdsall on July 13, 2021, following a joint investigation with District Attorney’s Economic Crimes Bureau.
The case is before Judge Alexandra Murphy in Westchester County Court, and is being prosecuted by Economic Crimes Bureau Chief Gwen Galef. The District Attorney’s Office thanks the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit for their collaboration on this case.
Birdsall is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2023.