Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday

A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in the Town of Delaware, New York

On Monday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, operated by 62-year-old David Slemmer from the town of Callicoon, was traveling north on Jeffersonville North Branch Road when he crossed over into the southbound lane, for unknown reasons, and struck a 2020 Chevrolet head-on, police say.

Slemmer was transported to Garnet Medical Center with spinal injuries. His condition was not released.

Town of Thompson, New York Man Killed in Sullivan County Crash

The driver of the 2020 Chevrolet was identified as 29-year-old Erek Cruz from the town of Thompson. Cruz was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police.

Cruz was going to celebrate his 30th birthday on Friday, according to his mother.

"He was very much loved and he will always be well-loved," Cruz's mother, Ellen Hannold wrote on Facebook.

The investigation into the fatal head-on crash is still under investigation by New York State Police. No charges have been filed at this time.

