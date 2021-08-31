Hudson Valley Now in Hurricane Ida’s Path, Severe Weather Likely
Weather warnings have been issued for the Hudson Valley as Hurricane Ida makes its way to New York.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday afternoon for the entire Hudson Valley.
"The remnants of Ida are expected to bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to areas to the south of the Capital District Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon which could lead to flash flooding," the National Weather Service tweeted.
About 2 to 4 inches of rain is forecast for Ulster, Dutchess, Columbia and Greene counties.
Orange, Rockland, Putnam, and Westchester counties could see more rain.
"A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. The remnants of Ida will pass near the region and bring a widespread 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible," the National Weather Service tweeted.
The remnants of Ida will pass near the region Wednesday night through Thursday. Deep tropical moisture will interact with a nearly stationary frontal boundary across the Middle Atlantic and Northeast to produce heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning.
"This rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions may lead to flash flooding. Flooding of fast responding rivers and streams is possible, and flooding of main stem rivers cannot be ruled out," the National Weather Service stated.
Hudson Valley Weather believes the region will see 2 to 5 inches of rain from Ida.
"Based on the current guidance... the lower half of the Hudson Valley is expected to see heavier rainfall than the northern Hudson Valley," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook. he Tropical moisture could produce flash flooding rainfall rates Wednesday night into Thursday morning... before exiting to the east Thursday morning. It appears that some heavy rain is likely late Wednesday night, especially from the Mid Hudson Valley on south.
