Hudson Valley, New York Worker Loses Family In Turkey Tragedy

The Hudson Valley is helping out a resident who lost three family members during the earthquakes in Turkey.

The death toll from last week's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is now over 41,000. Unfortunately, Hudson Valley Post has learned a local resident has been greatly impacted by the tragedy.

Ulster County, New York Business Helping Employee

Cem Birinci works for CPD Energy Corp based out of New Paltz, New York. Birinic lost three of his immediate family members in the Turkey earthquakes, according to CPD Energy.

The family-owned business started in 1981. The business now runs many stores across the region.

"It is a major petroleum marketer and distributor in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company operates the Chestnut Market chain of 63 convenience stores in the Tri-State market. Its fuel brands include ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Gulf. In 2020, it opened a new flagship store in Marlboro, N.Y.," the company states on its website.

Several other members of Birinci's family lost their homes, all their belongings and their livelihoods in the earthquakes.

"His sister-in-law and her 2 boys (ages 11 & 8) lost their precious lives in the city of Kahraman Maras," CPD Energy states in a GoFundMe setup for Birinci's family.

CPD Energy says it will match donations of up to $3,000. CLICK HERE to donate. As of this writing over $8,500 has been raised.

"We do need your valuable donations to help these people as well as all the victims of these terrible earthquakes that hit the region with two big 7.8 and 7.6 Richter scales and several hundred aftershocks," the GoFundMe states. "We are grateful to you on behalf of Cem Birinci, his family, all the victims of the terrible earthquakes and the Turkish Nation."

Over 41,000 Killed In Turkey Earthquakes

Aerial Photo Getty Images loading...

The first earthquake last Monday was registered as a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. It was the largest disaster seen in Turkey in over 80 years.

It was followed by more than 60 aftershocks, including one that registered at 7.5 magnitude.

