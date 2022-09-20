Hudson Valley, New York ‘Sexual Predator’ Abused Niece
A Hudson Valley uncle is heading to prison for sexually abusing his biological niece.
On Monday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that a Rockland County, New York man was found guilty on all counts following a trial over sexual conduct with the man's niece.
Rockland County, New York Sexual Predator Found Found Guilty
Walsh called 32-year-old Holger Chuya-Andrade of Spring Valley, New York a "sexual predator" when announcing a jury found him guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault a child, a class A-II felony and one count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class B felony. A jury trial began on Sept. 8 and wrapped on Sept. 16.
Holger Chuya-Andrade was arrested following an investigation by the Spring Valley Department with the assistance of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit.
Spring Valley, New York Uncle Sexually Abused Biological Niece
From May 1, 2011, through May 1, 2014, Holger Chuya-Andrade engaged in a course of sexual abuse which with his biological niece. The sexual abuse started when his niece was just 7 and lasted until she was 10, officials say.
“The verdict of guilty on all counts by a jury is the first step in securing justice for the victim. My office will work tirelessly to protect innocent children. Heinous crimes against children in Rockland County are reprehensible and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Walsh stated.
Chuya-Andrade was remanded to Rockland County Jail until sentencing on November 21. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. In addition, Chuya-Andrade will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.