Hudson Valley, New York School On Lockdown After ‘Targeted’ Shooting

An off-duty police officer was shot in a "targeted" attack, which forced a school lockdown.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in Westchester County late Tuesday morning.

Shots Fired In Yonkers, New York

On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., the Yonkers Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Saw Mill River Parkway and Tompkins Avenue, as well as a simultaneous call of a man at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police responded to the crime scene on Tompkins Avenue, just east of the Saw Mill River Parkway.

Officers also met with a shooting victim who was in stable condition. The unnamed victim is an NYPD officer. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

NYPD Officer Shot In Westchester County, New York

Police believe the suspect fired several shots at the off-duty NYPD officer as the officer was sitting in his vehicle.

The shooter fled the scene. No other injuries or property damage have been reported at this time.

"Targeted Attack" In Lower Hudson Valley

Police say there's no risk to the public because officers believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

"This appears to be a targeted attack at this time, and there is no standing risk to the general public," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release.

Port Chester Schools Placed On Lockdown

The shooting caused officials to place schools in Port Chester on lockdown, according to the Port Chester Police Department.

That's because the suspect's car was found in the Village of Port Chester, police say.

1 One Person Arrested

A person of interest was soon taken into custody in Port Chester, without incident. The suspect was found by the FBI Safe Streets task force which had the area under surveillance, police say.

The suspect's name hasn't been released.

