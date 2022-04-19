Hudson Valley, New York Musician Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a self-taught musician from the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, at about 4:14 PM, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a car vs motorcycle accident on Drexel Drive.

Fatal Accident in Orange County, NY

Arriving officers from the Town of Crawford Police Department quickly realized it was a fatal accident involving a car and motorcycle on Drexel Drive.

According to the Town of Crawford Police Department, 34-year-old Arthur J. Christie III of Pine Bush was heading north on Drexel Drive while riding a 2004 Suzuki Motorcycle. For an unknown reason, Christie crossed the double-yellow line and hit a southbound 2004 Honda CRV operated by 25-year-old Morgan McManus of Wallkill, police say.

Pine Bush Musician Killed in Town of Crawford

Christie died from his injuries at the scene. Christie, known by his friends and family as "A.J.," graduated from Pine Bush High School in 2005, according to his obituary.

Christie was a self-taught musician and was the night-time supervisor at Staples Distribution Center, in Montgomery, New York

"Growing up, he was in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Little League. A.j. loved to camp down at the brook and 4-wheel around the property. He loved hiking and climbing at Bear Cliff. A.j. was also a self-taught musician who played multiple instruments, including drums, bass, acoustic, keyboard, piano, banjo, and harmonica. He wrote and sang many of his own songs," his obituary states.

McManus was not injured, according to the Town of Crawford Police Department. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"The investigation is still pending and any witnesses should contact the department at (845)744-3300," the Town of Crawford Police Department wrote in a press release.

The Town of Crawford Police Department was assisted by New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Pine Bush Fire Department.

