Hudson Valley, New York Native Is Now An NFL Head Coach
A Hudson Valley native is now leading one of the most popular teams in the NFL.
Rich Bisaccia is the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raider.
Bisaccia is from Yonkers.
"No one is bigger than the Raiders' shield," Bisaccia said after being introduced as the team's new head coach.
The former special teams coordinator was introduced as interim head coach on Thursday after Jon Gruden resigned.
Gruden resigned over a series of offensive emails.
During the press conference, Bisaccia said he appreciates Gruden for giving him an opportunity to coach in the NFL, but added everyone on the team has a responsibility to be accountable for its words and actions.
The Westchester County native is entering his 38th year of coaching and 20th season as an NFL coach.
His resume includes 19 seasons of experience as a special teams coordinator in the NFL. He's coached with the Raiders. Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Before joining the Raiders in 2018, he spent five seasons in Dallas, including three years as the assistant head coach.
Before coaching in the NFL the Yonkers native spent 19 years coaching at the collegiate level. He coached at Mississippi, Ole Miss, Clemson, and South Carolina.
The Westchester County resident graduated from New Fairfield High School in Connecticut.
On Sunday, Bisaccia got his first win as head coach when the Raiders stunned the Broncos 34-24 in Denver.
