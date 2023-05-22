Hudson Valley, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Friend

A Hudson Valley man is accused of shooting his friend in the head, chest, torso and back.

Over the weekend, a Lower Hudson Valley man was sentenced for murdering his friend.

Westchester County New York Man Sentenced For Murder

Police crime scene Brian Jackson loading...

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Friday that 45-year-old John Bobbitt of Mount Vernon was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the murder of 28-year-old Mount Vernon resident Kashawn Smith.

“Today, we have secured justice for Kashawn Smith and accountability for this defendant’s callous and violent crime," DA Rocah said.

A jury found Bobbitt guilty of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, after a three-week trial in February 2023.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Friend

Google Google loading...

On April 28, 2020, around 10 p.m., Bobbitt used a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot Smith five times, hitting him in the head, chest, torso and back, on Millington Street in Mount Vernon.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Smith was transported to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials note that Smith and Bobbitt knew each other before the murder.

Murder Suspect Arrested In New Jersey

Canva Canva loading...

Bobbitt was found and apprehended at a relative’s home in Newark, New Jersey, on July 13, 2020, following an investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Newark Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

After his arrest, he was returned to New York.

Top 10 Things People Say When They Hear You Are From New York New York State is home to nearly 20 million people, spread across 54,000 square miles of land with mountains, farms and lakes. When you tell someone you are from New York, they seem to think you live in Manhattan. Here are the Top 10 things people say when you tell them you are from New York.

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.

Where The Hudson Valley Is Gaining, Losing Residents Most of the Hudson Valley is gaining new residents. How many residents has your county gained or lost?