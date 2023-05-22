Hudson Valley, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Friend
A Hudson Valley man is accused of shooting his friend in the head, chest, torso and back.
Over the weekend, a Lower Hudson Valley man was sentenced for murdering his friend.
Westchester County New York Man Sentenced For Murder
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Friday that 45-year-old John Bobbitt of Mount Vernon was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the murder of 28-year-old Mount Vernon resident Kashawn Smith.
“Today, we have secured justice for Kashawn Smith and accountability for this defendant’s callous and violent crime," DA Rocah said.
A jury found Bobbitt guilty of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, after a three-week trial in February 2023.
Mount Vernon, New York Man Sentenced For Killing Friend
On April 28, 2020, around 10 p.m., Bobbitt used a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot Smith five times, hitting him in the head, chest, torso and back, on Millington Street in Mount Vernon.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Smith was transported to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials note that Smith and Bobbitt knew each other before the murder.
Murder Suspect Arrested In New Jersey
Bobbitt was found and apprehended at a relative’s home in Newark, New Jersey, on July 13, 2020, following an investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Newark Police Department, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Upstate New York Counties Declare State Of Emergency
After his arrest, he was returned to New York.