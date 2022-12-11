Apparently some parts of the Hudson Valley have been very naughty this year. We can expect Santa to leave coal in the stockings of these cities this year. Honestly, might as well just just a meteorite lump of coal over these places.

Honestly, I think more than quite a few have not been on their best behavior, but a recent study including 180 U.S. cities named 4 New York cities amongst the most sinful in the United States.

Most Sinful Cities in the United States

How do you determine how sinful a city is? Do you call up some divine entity and ask, "Hey, who has been screwing up the most lately?"

Well, WalletHub ordered 150 of the most populated U. S. cities, plus at least two of the most densely populated cities in each state. Seven dimensions that each city was rated on were Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity and Laziness.

From there, they examined those dimensions using 38 relevant metrics, and each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, 100 being the most sinful. As you can probably guess, Sin City itself, Las Vegas, Nevada came in at Number 1 with a score of 59.93 out of 100.

15) New York City (49.36/100)

63) Buffalo (40.67/100)

69) Rochester (39.98/100)

But which Hudson Valley city landed on this list?

That would be Yonkers, New York coming in a 165 on the list with a score of 30.26 out of 100. Which, in all honesty, isn't all that bad. If you're going to be on a list of most sinful cities, being towards the bottom is a good thing, right?

Actually, Yonkers wound up being in the bottom five for Thefts per Capita, coming in at 174 in that category.

We got the full list below to check out:

This all being said, I'm still curious to know if Yonkers is even the naughtiest city in all of the Hudson Valley. Yes, it is big enough population-wise to make it on to this list, but what about some of our other cities like Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and more.

Well, the Hudson Valley post put out an article earlier this year talking about the most dangerous places to live in New York. The list was crafted from information pulled together by RoadSnacks using the FBI's crime statistics for every New York city with a population above 5,000 people based on violent crime and property crime per capita.

Below are the 10 most dangerous places in New York, according to Roadsnacks:

Binghamton Niagara Falls Buffalo Rochester Watertown Syracuse Utica Albany Johnson City Village Jamestown

Here are the 45 most dangerous places to live in the Hudson Valley.

17) City of Newburgh

26) City of Poughkeepsie

32) Village of Monticello

33) Kingston

36) Port Jervis

37) Town of Poughkeepsie

40) Mount Vernon

42) Pelham Manor

43) Spring Valley

61) Middletown

62) Wallkill

64) Town of Newburgh

66) Town of Ulster

70) Yonkers

84) Woodbury

85) Beacon

95) Saugerties

96) New Rochelle

99) New Windsor

101) Peekskill

102) Greenburgh

105) Clarkstown

111) Deerpark

114) Mamaroneck

115) Orangetown

119) Town of Lloyd

121) Port Chester

122) Ossining

126) Pleasantville

127) Town of Fishkill

128) Pelham

131) Ramapo

133) Woodstock

135) Hastings-on-Hudson

137) Chester

138) Tarrytown

140) Scarsdale

142) Goshen

143) Blooming Grove

145) Stony Point

146) Pound Ridge

147) Town of Malborough

148) Walden

152 Mamaroneck

153) Elmsford

154) Yorktown

155) Crawford

156) Cronton-On-Hudson

159) Rye Brook

163) Dobbs Ferry

As you can see, Yonkers only ranks 70 for most dangerous places to live in New York.

