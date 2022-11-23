1.8 Million For New Visitor Center At Hudson Valley National Historic Site

The Hudson Valley has astonishing, historic stories to share. Some of these real life events are hidden while others are presented to the community to bring history to life. Some of our ancestors can be traced back to the early 1600's.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, also referred to as FDR, was the 32nd president of the United States. FDR was known for being elected into office four times and leading the US through the Great Depression and World War II.

He resided in Hyde Park with his wife Eleanor Roosevelt.  Two miles away, you will find the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site at Val-Kill. This property was so calm, peaceful and full of greenery during the summer months. I had the chance to see FDR's house and Eleanor's getaway.

I enjoyed seeing her living room, sleeping porch and office where her chair was set higher than the guest's spot during meetings. She was known as the "First Lady of the World" and for her caring and charitable contributions.

The home of FDR is a National Historic Site. Tours of FDR's home are open daily to the public. These beautiful grounds showcase the beauty of the grounds, the gardens and the home where the Roosevelts spent time.

Who Was Thomas Cole?

According to Thomas Cole National Historic Site,

"Thomas Cole (1801-1848) was an American artist and early environmentalist. He was an economic migrant and the founder of this nation’s first major art movement, now known as the Hudson River School of landscape painting.

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site preserves and interprets the home and studios of Thomas Cole, the founder of the Hudson River School of painting, the nation's first major art movement."

Where Is The Thomas Cole National Historic Site?


This historic site can be found in Catskill, NY. It's known for being

" the birthplace of the major art movement of the United States, now known as the Hudson River School, as it was founded by Thomas Cole (1801-1848). "

Thomas Cole National Historic Site is a nonprofit organization. Cole had an influence on culture and landscape which is continued on in Catskill, NY.

According to ILOVENY, 

"The Thomas Cole National Historic Site is an international destination presenting the original home and studios of the artist and early environmentalist Thomas Cole (1801-1848).

Cole founded the first major art movement of the United States, now known as the Hudson River School of landscape painting. Located on six acres in the Hudson Valley, the Site includes the 1815 Main House, Cole’s 1839 Old Studio, the reconstructed 1846 New Studio building, and panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains."

On site, there are self guided tours, exhibitions, lectures, school programs and more.

What's The 1.8 Million Dollar Plan At This Hudson Valley National Historic Site?

There's a new project underway in Catskill, NY in Greene County. This will take place at The Thomas Cole National Historic Site.

According to ILOVENY,

"Empire State Development (ESD) today celebrated the groundbreaking of the $1.8 million Master Plan, with a new visitor center as its centerpiece, at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site, located in the village of Catskill, Greene County.

The new 1,800 square foot visitor center, to be named The Cole Center, will serve as a multi-purpose open concept space designed to improve visitor experience. 

The Cole Center will incorporate high-efficiency heating and cooling pumps, with electricity sourced from regional solar. This project is being supported by a $360,000 ESD capital grant recommended by the Capital Regional Economic Development Council."

The Cole Center will include events, a gift shop, a café, patio access to the public, activities and more.

There Will Be A New Visitor Center In Catskill, NY

A new visitor center will open in Catskill, NY. This will take place at Thomas Cole National Historic Site. The Empire State Development is excited to take on and support this at such an important location. They hope that it helps the growth, knowledge and tourism for Thomas Cole National Historic Site and Greene County, NY.

" Over the twelve rounds of the Regional Economic Development Council Awards, New York State has awarded more than $1.8 million to support the Thomas Cole National Historic Site."

"The new Cole Center was designed pro bono by Stephen Shadley, a New York City-based architectural designer who is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site."

Thomas Cole National Historic Site

218 Spring Street

Catskill, NY 12414

Will you take a trip to this new visitor center? Share with us below.

