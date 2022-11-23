Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body.

The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."

Jose Molina-Guevara left his home between midnight and 1am on November 9. The 17-year-old was believed to be on foot when he set out in the middle of the night. The 17-year-old is described as a Hispanic Male with a medium build. he is approximately 5' 6", weighs 141 pounds and has brown eyes with black/brown hair.

The teen has ties to the City of Newburgh and also goes by the nickname "Chino". Police say they suspect the runaway may be in the area of West Parmenter St, William St or Benkard Ave. Molina-Guevara was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a light blue hoodie with red lettering and a picture of money on it.

Molina-Guevara also has several tattoos on his body. The words "Flor", "Chino", and "Love" are all tattooed on his hands/fingers. In New York, it's a crime to tattoo anyone under the age of 18 even with parental consent. It's unclear how the juvenile obtained the tattoos or if a parent or guardian was aware it was being done.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jose Molina-Guevara is asked to contact the Village Of Chester Police Department at (845) 469-4681 or (845) 469-4111.

