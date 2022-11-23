Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’

A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers.

In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire.

The Saugerties, New York woman was sentenced for using a Molotov cocktail to try and set fire to an NYPD van that was occupied by four police officers in Brooklyn on the night of May 29, 2020. The incident happened during a protest connected to the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Shader pleaded guilty to the charge in April 2022.

“Shader learned the consequences for choosing to engage in violent criminal actions. Malicious actors who wish to bring mayhem to our community - and those who dutifully serve to protect it - will be held accountable for their behavior by the FBI and our law enforcement partners,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Driscoll stated.

The woman was seen on video setting the van on fire which was filled with NYPD officers assigned to crowd control.

On May 29, 2020, Shader traveled from Saugerties “go down to the City to cause some hell,” officials say. A witness used his phone to record a video of Shader lighting the wick of a Molotov cocktail and throwing it at a marked NYPD van.

As she threw the Molotov cocktail, she called out to the protesters to “GET OUT THE MOTHERF---ING WAY!,” according to a press release.

“The constitutionally protected right to peaceful protest is a core democratic value. Over the course of this nation’s history, protests have led to significant positive changes. But, throwing a potentially lethal device at an NYPD van occupied by four officers during a protest was an unacceptable and dangerous act, which put the officers and others present at risk,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace.

The officers got out of the van and arrested Shader. Shader is accused of trying to resist arrest and bit an officer on the leg.

Saugerties, New York Man Pleads Guilty To Role

The FBI later identified Timothy Amerman of Saugerties as the person who gave Shader glass bottles.

Amerman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit civil disorder on March 26, 2021, and is awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum term of 60 months imprisonment.

