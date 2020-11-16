Hudson Valley Musician Set To Re-Appear On Monday’s ‘The Voice’

A talented Hudson Valley native who was chosen as part of Blake Shelton's team on NBC's The Voice this season will reappear on the popular singing competition this Monday night. Ian Flanigan of Saugerties, NY will take part in the Battle Rounds as he faces off against another member of his own team.

Flanigan was the first to be chosen as part of Shelton's team after he turned his iconic red chair on the season premiere a few weeks ago. His rendition of Zac Brown Bands' 'Colder Weather' connected with audiences both on the air and online but initially most importantly with Shelton. The video has since gone on to be viewed more than 740,000 on YouTube and surpassed one million views on Facebook.

Now the stage is set for his next performance on the popular singing competition show. The Battle Rounds have each coach selecting members of the same team to square off against one another. Singers on the losing end of the battles have an opportunity to be 'stolen' by one of the other judges.

From there the show progresses to the Knockouts and finally the live shows. Tune in to NBC Monday night at 8 PM to see how things turn out. The Hudson Valley remains firmly in Flanigan's corner.

Will you be watching to see how things turn out?