Hudson Valley Mom: Schools Are ‘Emotionally Abusing Our Children’

A Hudson Valley parent is now getting worldwide attention after her passionate speech that said teachers are abusing children and teaching "communist values."

Tatiyana Ibrahim's 11-minute speech to school board members of the Carmel Central School District in Putnam County has gone viral.

"I think the board of education and those sitting on the panel are thieves. I think they are liars and have committed treason against our children," Ibrahim said in her speech that was posted to Youtube. "You are emotionally abusing our children and mentally abusing them. You are demoralizing them by teaching them communist values. This is still America!"

Ibrahim believes the school board allowed teachers to teach students to hate the police, promote Black Lives Matter, the LGBTQ community, cancel culture and discriminate against some religions.

"Stop indoctrinating our children. Stop teaching our children to hate the police. Stop teaching our children that if they don’t agree with the LGBT community that they’re homophobic," she said during her passionate speech. "You have no idea each child’s life. You don’t know what their family lifestyle consists of, you don’t know the makeup of their life.”

After naming one teacher for calling someone "pasty white" a board member interrupted Ibrahim and told her to not use names.

"Why are we not allowed to discuss names? Why am I not allowed when they purposefully expose themselves on social media. Talking about calling for the death of a former president, or saying that any child who doesn’t believe in Black Lives Matter should be canceled out. Is this what my tax dollars are paying for. You are teaching my children and other children that if they believe in god they are a part of a cult."

As of this writing, the Youtube video has nearly a half million views. Ibrahim's speech was given during a board meeting about the school budget. You can see her full speech below:

