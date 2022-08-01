HV Mead Fest 2022 will take place this Saturday, Aug. 6 in Fishkill.

Mead lovers rejoice this weekend! If you aren't familiar, Mead (or honey wine) is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water and sometimes with added ingredients such as fruits, spices, grains or hops. It's one of the world's oldest fermented beverages with an alcoholic content ranging from about 3.5% ABV to more than 20%. The defining characteristic of Mead is that the majority of the beverage's fermentable sugar is derived from honey.

Mead was produced throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia, and has played an important role in the mythology of various cultures. Wherever bees and honey were present, Mead was being produced. The preferred drink of the ancient world, it was enjoyed by philosophers and Vikings alike.

What Is Hudson Valley Mead Fest?

HV Mead Fest 2022 takes place on National Mead Day which according to National Day Calendar, takes place annually on the first Saturday in August. HV Mead Fest will show you the world of honey wine as it is meant to be seen with over 30 different varieties of Mead to sample.

This free outdoor event takes place at the Westage Business Center at 18 Westage Dr, in Fishkill NY Saturday from 1-5 pm. Sponsors include Boutique Wine and Spirits, Brittany's Beauty Obsession, and Newburgh Envelope. You can get more info at the official Facebook event page here.

Get out this weekend and enjoy Mead Fest 2022 this weekend!