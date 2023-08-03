Hudson Valley Mayor Injured Trying To Help Man Who Kept Falling
A local mayor was injured trying to stop a man from driving. The man kept falling in a parking lot and slammed into several cars.
On Saturday, July 29 at about 4:30 p.m., the Town of Warwick Police Department responded to a welfare check on a man who kept falling on Main Street in Warwick.
Wild Scene Outside CVS In Warwick New York
Warwick Mayor Injured, 6 Cars Damaged
The mayor was treated at a nearby hospital for undisclosed injuries and released later that night.
Six parked cars were hit, according to the Town of Warwick Police Department.
A US Parks police officer was also in the CVS parking lot. He broke the window of the pickup truck to stop the unnamed driver.
He was handcuffed by the US Parks police officer and detained until the Town of Warwick Police Department arrived.
The unnamed man was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital for evaluation and testing.
Charges Pending After Incident Outside CVS
Charges are pending against the driver, police say. The investigation into the incident continues with the help of the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney's Office.