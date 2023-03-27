Hudson Valley Man With ‘Dangerous Gun’ Is ‘Recipe For Disaster’

A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he was caught with a "dangerous gun" for the second time.

On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Newburgh man was convicted in a City of Newburgh gun case.

Guilty Verdict in City of Newburgh, New York Gun Case

Nicholas Palm, 29, of Newburgh, was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, the sole count against him.

On July 29, 2022, members of the City of Newburgh Police Department and the New York State Police responded to the area of Fullerton Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.

After arriving at the location, police officers found Palm, who matched the description of the man with the gun.

When the police approached Palm, his hands were at his waistband and a loaded 9mm Taurus firearm was recovered from his pants pocket near his hands, officials say.

Newburgh, New York Man Convicted For Possessing Illegal Firearm For The Second Time

Palm faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced on May 16, 2023.

The minimum sentence Palm faces is elevated based on his prior conviction for illegally possessing a firearm in 2018, officials say.

“Dangerous guns in the hands of dangerous recidivists are a recipe for disaster,” Hoovler said. “Thankfully, the prompt response by the police, in this case, assured that this repeat offender was held responsible for his crimes. The City of Newburgh is safer because of the steadfast and often thankless efforts of the police."

