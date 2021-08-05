Hudson Valley Man ‘Viciously’ Killed Mother of His Children

A Hudson Valley man murdered the mother of his children just days after Thanksgiving and hid her body in a shed.

Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan K. Galligan announced 50-year-old Cedric Clarkson of Liberty was sentenced to a prison term of 22 years to life before the Sullivan County Court on his conviction for murdering 30-year-old Jailyn Flecha in late November 2020.

Clarkson had previously admitted that he killed Flecha in the Village of Liberty home the two shared with their children, by beating her with a weapon on November 29, 2020. After the murder, Clarkson moved Flecha’s body into a shed behind the home.

As part of his guilty plea, Clarkson waived his trial and appellate rights, officials say.

Sullivan County District Attorney's Office joined Flecha’s family and loved ones in arguing that no sentence could repair the damage caused by Clarkson’s acts. County Court Judge Jim Farrell ultimately sentenced Clarkson to 22 years to life in prison, noting the deliberate and personal nature of Clarkson’s attack on the victim.

“This defendant devastated our community by viciously killing the mother of his children," Galligan said. "I thank Jailyn’s family for standing up for her in court and stepping up to care for and raise her children. Jailyn leaves behind a legacy of love and friendship that cannot be extinguished even by this defendant’s callous crime. My Office will continue to work with Jailyn’s family toward ensuring that they, and our community, are protected from this defendant for the rest of his natural life.”

