Hudson Valley Man ‘Threaten To Kill’ Man With Knuckle Knife

A Hudson Valley man was released after he was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man with a metal knuckle knife.

On Wednesday, the Village of Liberty Police Department announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for allegedly threatening another man with a knife.

Sullivan County, New York Man Accused of Using Metal Knuckle Knife During Fight

On Friday, Sept. 23, the Village of Liberty Police Department arrested 23-year-old Alexander Garcia of Liberty after an investigation into a disturbance on North Main Street.

Google Google loading...

Officers were initially called to the area of North Main Street and Law Street for a report of two men fighting with one of them brandishing a knife, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Liberty, New York Man 'Threaten To Kill' Man, PD

Arriving officers allegedly found Garcia threatening another man with a metal knuckle knife. Police provided a photo of the alleged knife which can be seen below.

Village of Liberty Police Department Village of Liberty Police Department loading...

"Two responding officers held Garcia at gun and Taser point and ordered Garcia to drop the knife. Initial verbal commands to drop the knife were ignored by Garcia and he continued to verbally threaten to kill the other man. After repeated orders to drop the weapon Garcia eventually complied," the Village of Liberty Police Department stated in a press release.

Garcia was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and one count of menacing in the 2nd degree.

Garcia was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court, and in accordance with bail reform, released on his own recognizance to appear in the Town of Liberty Court in October.

Village of Liberty Police Officers Praised

Village of Liberty Police Department Village of Liberty Police Department loading...

"The public is constantly bombarded with news reports of use of force incidents that end tragically with officers using deadly force against suspects. I believe it is also important to highlight the numerous unreported times that officers exercise appropriate restraint in dangerous, tense and rapidly evolving situations. I applaud Sergeant Austin Sauer and Police Officer Christopher Orlando for their professional conduct and restraint in this incident to bring it to a safe resolution for all involved," Chief of Police Steven D’Agata stated.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.