Hudson Valley Man Stabs 3 At Upstate New York Restaurant, PD

A Hudson Valley man is accused of trying to kill two men outside of an Upstate New York restaurant.

3 Stabbing Victims Found In Sullivan County, Suspect Arrested

Liberty, New York Man Accused Of Stabbing 3 At Sullivan County, New York Restaurant.

Police soon found a black folding utility knife in the area of where Banegas-Ortiz was arrested. Police allege that's the weapon he used. Officials also allege he tried to stab a fourth person near the bar and grill but was unsuccessful.

Banegas-Ortiz was transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center Middletown for treatment to a cut to his arm. After he was treated and released he was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, one count of attempted assault in the 1st degree, one count of assault in the 2nd degree, once count of criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, all felonies and 1 count of menacing in the 2nd degree a misdemeanor.

Banegas-Ortiz was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail pending a future court appearance.

