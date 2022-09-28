Hudson Valley Man Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Girl

A Hudson Valley man sexually abused a young child and endangered her welfare for over a year.

On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II confirmed that 39-year-old Ramiro Linares of Rockland County, New York was found guilty on all counts after a jury trial. The trial was held in the Village of Haverstraw from September 19 to September 22, 2022.

Rockland County, New York Man Sexually Abused Minor

In December of 2012, Linares touched the genitals of a young girl he knew. The girl was just 12 years old. Then, between October 2012 and July 2013, the Rockland County man engaged in conduct that endangered the welfare of the child, officials say.

“Children are one of our most precious resources and represent the future. The abuse of an innocent child is unconscionable and sickening. My office will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to protect children in Rockland County. We will be seeking the maximum penalty under the law at sentencing," Walsh stated.

Haverstraw, New York Man Sexually Abused Young Girl

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Linares was found guilty of one count of sexual abuse in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Linares faces up to one year in jail for each of these offenses and will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

