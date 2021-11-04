A Hudson Valley man confessed to setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire. Knowing she and her parents were likely inside.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced 23-year-old Nicholas Fontaine of Monroe pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to arson in the Second Degree, in connection with a house fire that occurred in the early morning hours of May 5, 2021, on Juniper Drive, in Monroe.

sbayram

The defendant’s former girlfriend and her family were in the house at the time the fire erupted damaging the outside of the residence and destroying a car in the driveway of the residence.

Hoovler stated:

“There are few scenarios as frightening as awakening to find that your residence on fire. Arson places not only its intended victims at risk, but also those who occupy nearby residences, as well as the brave first responders who regularly risk their lives to protect our lives and property. I commend the New York State Police for their work on this case, and all the firefighters who prevented this crime from becoming an even greater tragedy.

On Thursday, 24-year-old Emanuel Watson Monroe admitted to acting in concert with Fontaine in setting the fire.

ByronOrtizA

Prosecutors argued around 1:40 a.m. on May 5, Fontaine and another repeatedly poured gasoline over a 2018 Hyundai Elantra automobile belonging to Fontaine’s former girlfriend which was parked next to her home.

Rockland Video

Ring camera recordings showed the car being set ablaze and the fire quickly spread to the siding of the residence, which quickly became engulfed in flames.

MihailUlianikov

Both admitted that they had reason to believe that the residence was occupied at the time the fire was started.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, officials say.

artisteer

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident

Fontaine will be sentenced to nine years in state prison and five years post-release supervision. Watson will be sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision when he is sentenced on December 14, 2021.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York