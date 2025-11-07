Wild Halloween Winds Nearly Kills Hudson Valley, New York Man

A Hudson Valley man was just inches from death when a utility pole came crashing down in a powerful windstorm. The video is absolutely wild.

It happened on Halloween, when wind gusts reached up to 50 miles per hour and impacted kids trick-or-treating.

Utility Pole Nearly Falls On Resident In Rockland County, New York

A shocking video shows a Hudson Valley resident who was nearly killed by a utility pole.

A man in New Hempstead was nearly killed on Friday, Oct. 31, when strong wind gusts brought down a utility pole. The video shows the man standing next to his car when the pole comes down.

Somehow, the pole missed him, and he avoided serious injury. The video (seen below, or in these photos) shows the pole landing just a few inches from his car.

The footage of the near-miss incident, which is going viral, shows the man in shock as the pole crashed to the ground behind him.

In similar events of safety hazards involving utility infrastructure, residents all told to contact their utility company right away.

