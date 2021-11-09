Hudson Valley Man Last Seen at New York Pizzeria Found Dead

A Hudson Valley man who went missing after going to a pizzeria was found dead.

Last Wednesday, the Orangetown Police Department reached out to the community to help locate Richard Kendall who was missing from the Village of Nyack, New York.

Kendall was described as a 75-year-old white man who is approximately 5’7” tall and 140 pounds.

Kendall has blue eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and was possibly wearing a baseball cap, police say.

Richard was last seen at Pizza Bistro on South Broadway in Nyack, New York, according to police.

On Thursday, Police said they were still looking for Kendall adding they learned he speaks with a British accent.

On Monday, the Orangetown Police Department provided a tragic update. Kendall's body was found after what's described as an extensive search of a heavily wooded area in Nyack Beach State Park.

"On Monday at 4:30 pm, Detectives found the body of Richard Kendall after conducting an extensive search of a heavily wooded area in Nyack Beach State Park. We extend our condolences to his family during this difficult time," the Orangetown Police Department stated.

Police did not release a possible cause of death or reveal if they knew why Kendall was in the wood.

