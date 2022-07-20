Hudson Valley Man Killed In Fiery Crash in New York

A young Hudson Valley man with a "beautiful smile, gorgeous green eyes" and a "love" for cars lost his life in a fiery crash.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop K confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident on the Sprain Brook Parkway

Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash In Town of Greenburgh, New York

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh.

On Sunday at approximately 9:45 a.m., New York State troopers were dispatched to the Sprain Brook Parkway near mile marker 5.6 northbound for a crash with a vehicle engulfed in flames, officials say.

New York State Police Respond To Fiery Crash In Westchester County, New York

The Greenburgh Fire Department and emergency medical services arrived prior to New York State Police. Unfortunately, due to the flames, first responders were unable to remove 21-year-old Paul Fitzpatrick of Yonkers from his vehicle.

Police believe Fitzpatrick's 2017 Jeep Wrangler veered from his lane for unknown reasons and sideswiped a 2017 Toyota Sienna.

Fitzpatrick then lost control of the Jeep. The Jeep overturned several times before striking a tree causing the vehicle to catch on fire, police say.

Yonkers, New York Man From The Bronx Killed In Fiery Crash In Town of Greenburgh, New York

Fitzpatrick was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics, according to New York State Police. He was born in the Bronx but raised in Yonkers, according to his obituary. He attended PEARLS Hawthorne School, Salesian High School, and graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School in 2019.

Pelham Funeral Home Pelham Funeral Home loading...

"Paul will be remembered for his beautiful smile and gorgeous green eyes. His first love was his Mammy and his second love was cars. He was the twinkle in his Dad’s eye and the best gift ever given to his sisters. He would do absolutely anything for his friends- day or night," his obituary states.

A celebration of Paul’s life will take place at the Pelham Funeral Home located at 64 Lincoln Avenue in Pelham, New York on Friday, July 22.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

