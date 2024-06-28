Hudson Valley Man Kidnapped Pregnant Upstate New York Woman, Kids

A Hudson Valley man placed a knife on a pregnant woman's stomach and threatened to harm children.

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office that a jury convicted 50-year-old Derrick Woodhouse

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Convicted For Kidnapping Pregnant Woman

Woodhouse was convicted of two counts of kidnapping, class B violent felonies and attempted robbery, a felony.

“Keeping the people of Dutchess County safe is my top priority, and individuals like this defendant, who target vulnerable members of our community must face serious consequences," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

Kidnapped Pregnant Woman, Two Children

The jury determined that on Feb. 6, 2023, around 6:30 p.m., Woodhouse abducted Grethen Mungia, who was pregnant at the time, and two minor children in her custody at knifepoint.

Woodhouse approached the pregnant victim’s vehicle while the two minor children were seated in the backseat and held a knife to the mother's pregnant stomach.

He threatened to hurt the children and ordered Mungia to drive to an ATM and get him money.

Mungia accidentally dropped her wallet and money and the victim fled the scene.

Faces At Least 20 Years In Prison

"I am thankful to the jury for holding him accountable for the terror he inflicted on this pregnant mother and children, and I hope that the sentence the court imposes will ensure he will not prey or harm others again," Parisi said.

Woodhouse faces 20 years to life in prison when sentenced

