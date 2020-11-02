Hudson Valley Man Jailed For 70 Years For Sexually Exploiting Kid

A Hudson Valley man may spend the rest of his life in jail for sexually abusing children.

Matthew R. Osuba, 35, of Saugerties was recently sentenced to 840 months in prison for sexually exploiting a child and distributing and possessing child pornography.

During Osuba’s August 2019 jury trial, the evidence demonstrated that Osuba created and appeared in a video depicting sexually explicit conduct with a sleeping child, officials say. He was also convicted of sending pornographic images of children over the internet and possessing additional child pornography on his cell phone.

The evidence at trial showed that Osuba videotaped himself sexually exploiting a minor child. The trial evidence also included that he sent three images of child pornography over the internet using a chat application on his mobile phone, and possessed three additional images of prepubescent girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct, officials say.

At sentencing, Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy found that Osuba had engaged in a pattern of sexual exploitation of children. Judge McAvoy found by a preponderance of the evidence that Osuba had sexually abused two additional children, each under the age of 5.

Judge McAvoy stated that Osuba’s 70-year term of imprisonment – the maximum permitted by law – was necessary to protect children and the public because Osuba posed a significant risk of committing future child pornography offenses and “hands-on” child sexual abuse, officials say. The judge also ordered him to pay $3,000 in restitution to one of his victims.