Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Brutal Killing Of Puppy On New York Road

A Hudson Valley man is accused of brutally killing a puppy on a popular street in the region.

Westchester County, New York Man Accused of Killing Puppy in Yonkers, New York

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Mount Vernon resident Thaddeus Jones was indicted for allegedly throwing a 12-week-old puppy to its death on a Yonkers roadway.

The 34-year-old was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, as well as two counts of criminal impersonation in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, both misdemeanors.

Jones was arraigned on Thursday, July 7, 2022, and bail was set.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Allegelgdy Brutally Killed Puppy on Street in Westchester County, New York

It is alleged that on May 14, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., Jones was traveling in a vehicle with the driver, the driver’s Pitbull puppy and two other passengers. After the driver pulled over to the side of the road, Jones got out of the car, grabbed the puppy from the vehicle and threw it onto Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers.

The puppy was then killed after it was struck by oncoming traffic, officials say. A motive was not released.

It's also alleged that Jones provided false identification to police and was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the dog's death. The Yonkers Police Department arrested Jones shortly after the incident, following a joint investigation with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Jones is scheduled to appear again in court on July 22, 2022.

