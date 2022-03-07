Hudson Valley Man Held 3 Young Kids Hostage at New York Motel, PD

A Hudson Valley man is accused of kidnapping three young children and holding them hostage inside a motel room.

Over the weekend, New York State Police released information following an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of three young children.

The kids were 4-years-old, 2-years-old and 1-year-old, according to New York State Police. The Hudson Valley man and three young children were found inside an Ulster County motel, officials say.

On Friday, March 4, at approximately 6:37 p.m., New York State Police in Kingston investigated an Ulster County 911 phone call from a man who stated he was holding subjects hostage at the Rodeway Inn, 239 Forest Hill Drive in the Town of Ulster, police say.

"The investigation revealed that 29-year old Kingston resident Scipio D. Dubois was holding three children, aged 4, 2, and 1 years old, without permission and against their parent’s will in a room at the inn," New York State Police stated in a press release.

New York State Police Investigators trained in negotiations made telephonic contact with Dubois, but he allegedly refused to release the children or to exit the room.

The New York State Police Special Operations Response Team then made entry into the room and safely extracted the children, officials say.

Police did not disclose the Kingston man's relationship to the children or provide a reason why he allegedly held the children hostage in the motel room.

Dubois was taken into custody and arrested for kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, felonies, endangering the welfare of a child, and menacing, misdemeanors.

He was arraigned at the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

The State Police were assisted by the Town of Ulster Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, and Ulster County Mobile Mental Health.

