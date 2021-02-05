A Hudson Valley man is facing a felony charge after he was allegedly caught with over 400 pounds of marijuana.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, at approximately 12:50 p.m., New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the town of Schuyler for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation. Upon interviewing the driver, a probable cause to search the vehicle was established, police say.

The driver, 21-year-old Lindsay L. Miranda, of Hudson, was found to be in possession of approximately 400 pounds of various edibles containing THC/marijuana, officials say.

An additional two pounds of marijuana and approximately $8,000 in cash was also seized during the search, according to New York State Police. Miranda was taken into custody, transported and processed at New York State Police headquarters in Schuyler where he was charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony.

He was arraigned before the Town of Schuyler Court and released on his own recognizance, to reappear on a later date.

Below are photos from New York State Police of what police say is approximately 400 pounds of various edibles containing THC/marijuana, two pounds of marijuana and $8,000 in cash.

