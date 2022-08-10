Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School

A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time.

On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning.

Homicide Investigation in City of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County, New York

On Tuesday, August 9, at 1:44 a.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting a shooting at 283 Mansion Street. Charles B. Warring Elementary School is located at 283 Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to Google Maps.

Responding officers located the shooting victim laying in the street next to his vehicle. The victim was identified as a 28-year-old City of Poughkeepsie man. Police have not released the man's name.

City of Poughkeepsie, New York Man Fatally Shot Outside Dutchess County, New York School

The unnamed 28-year-old man from the City of Poughkeepsie was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds, police say.

"At this time, the victim’s name will not be released until other family members are notified," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

Second Person Shot In City Of Poughkeepsie

A short time after the report of the 283 Mansion Street shooting, another gunshot victim walked into the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, police say.

The second victim, a 44-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The second victim did not provide police with details about the shooting, officials say. It's unclear if the shootings are related.

"This second victim provided limited information to detectives regarding his shooting," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated. It is unknown at this time if these two shootings are related. Detectives are actively investigating both incidents.

City Of Poughkeepsie Ask For Help After Two Shoot

The City Of Poughkeepsie is asking for help as they investigate the fatal shooting nearing Charles B. Warring Elementary School and the second, potentially related, shooting.

"Anyone who has information in regards to these two incidents are encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-4000 or 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said.

