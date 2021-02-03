Hudson Valley Man Dies After Falling Into Freezing Water in Storm

A Hudson Valley man lost his life after he fell into a freezing reservoir during Monday's snowstorm.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., Sergeant James Bodisch and Trooper Ryan Stutz of the New York State Police responded to Reservoir Road in the town of Goshen for a report of a snowmobile accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, they observed an individual in the woods. He was later identified as 55-year-old Richard Stetson rom Goshen. Troopers immediately assessed the situation and with the assistance of EMS personnel, provided first aid and placed Stetson on a backboard and transported him to a waiting ambulance.

An investigation revealed that Stetson and Arne Jensen, 56, also from Goshen, were on a snowmobile on the Goshen Reservoir when the sled they were riding on broke through the ice and became submerged in the water.

Stetson was able to exit the water and climb onto the ice where he was able to call for help. The Minisink Hook and Ladder Company cold water rescue technicians entered the water and found Jensen.

Jensen was removed from the water and was treated by Goshen Fire Department and EMS. He was then transported by the Troop F snowmobile unit to a waiting ambulance where he was taken to Garnet Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

More details haven't been released but police say they are going to continue to investigate.

