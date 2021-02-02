WATCH: New York Police Pepper Spray 9-Year-Old-Girl

Police have just released two body cam videos that captured the incident on video.

Police officers in Rochester, New York were dispatched to call last Friday that was called in as "family trouble", and when nine officers and supervisors responded to the call, they arrived to a scary situation according to News 10.

In the newly released video the 9-year-old can be heard screaming frantically for her father as the responding officers tried to get her under control, which they eventually did by placing her in handcuffs at the request of "the custodial parent on scene."

In a statement released on Saturday, Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson said, that officers attempted to put the girl into a patrol car, but "she pulled away and kicked at them" and because of the way she reacted, it "required" an officer to take the girl down to the ground.

Once officers got the girl somewhat into the back of the police car, she disobeyed commands to put her feet in the car and that led to an officer spraying an "irritant" in the handcuffed girl’s face. The irritant was later described as pepper spray by police.

The department held a news conference on Sunday regarding the incident, and Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson described the girl as suicidal saying, "She indicated she wanted to kill herself and she wanted to kill her mom."

Also at Sundays news conference Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan declined to defend the officers’ actions saying, "I’m not going to stand here and tell you that for a 9-year-old to have to be pepper-sprayed is OK. It’s not. I don’t see that as who we are as a department, and we’re going to do the work we have to do to ensure that these kinds of things don’t happen."

The 9-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital and after receiving care she was released to her family according to police.