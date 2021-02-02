New Restaurant Replacing Fishkill Steakhouse

Get excited for another eatery to move into Fishkill.

This is great news because we needed one more place in the Hudson Valley for me to grab lunch.

It's good to see that COVID has not crushed the spirit of hopeful entrepreneurs in the area.

It hasn't been easy for local businesses in the Hudson Valley and that's especially true for local restaurants. Between shutdowns, capacity restrictions and other mandates they've definitely endured through some tough struggles. There has been so many businesses closing down that it's extremely important to shout out the brave new ventures that

The Hudson Valley is home to several amazing restaurants. Though not a lot of details are known just yet a new restaurant will be launching in Fishkill soon enough. If you've been in the Hudson Valley Towne Center recently you may have noticed the signs of a new establishment is in currently in development.

Signs posted outside the future restaurant also state that they are currently looking to fill the staff.

The Hudson Valley said goodbye to Charlie Brown's Steakhouse months ago but soon enough we'll welcoming 18 North Grill. The new establishment will be neighbors with Regal Cinemas, Chipotle and Five Guys. Though many local residents will miss Charlie Brown's it's exciting to welcome a change.

There us currently no official opening date as of yet but we will keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.