Another Hudson Valley First For Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster (NYC Trucks) is accomplishing another first this Friday (February 5, 2021) in The Hudson Valley this time it will be in Orange County.

Cousins Maine Lobster (NYC Trucks) has plan another winter stop in the Hudson Valley to warm our hearts and our tummies. They are bringing that delicious taste of summer, the lobster rolls and many other Cousin's Lobster favorites to Wallkill / Middletown this Friday. Grab friends and make a plan to have lunch, a snack or even dinner at the Cousin's Maine Lobster Truck when it stops at the Wallkill Plaza.

Cousins will be serving their fresh Maine lobster at the Wallkill Plaza, 400 Route 211 in Middletown from 12 PM to 8 PM. They will be serving all their favorites including the Lobster Bisque which is the perfect winter warm me up after the week we have had in the Hudson Valley.

I still haven't had the opportunity to get to one of Cousins many Hudson Valley stops. This Friday could be the day I actually get to sample some of that fresh Maine Lobster. Cousins Maine Lobster was made famous by their delicious food and the fact that they were successful on Shark Tank. If you check out their Facebook page you can follow the whole story and see what makes them so darn good. I just like that they keep finding new places to visit in the Hudson Valley.