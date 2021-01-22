Cousins Maine Lobster Parks in Hopewell on Jan 29th

I actually had to check the calendar and then the date on this event just to make sure I wasn't seeing things. And nope I am not we are going to get a taste of summer in the Hudson Valley in the dead of winter on Friday January 29th. If you are missing your warmer weather menu and you want something that will have you looking forward to summer 2021, you have to make a plan to be at Cousins Maine Lobster's next Hudson Valley event.

This past summer Cousins Maine Lobster made various stops in the Hudson Valley some of which end up being sold out. The event they have scheduled for the last Friday in January is going to be in Hopewell Jct. It is not clear if they will actually be at a business on that Friday or just have the truck parked at 1 Four Corners Blvd, either way it is going to be delicious.

Cousins will be serving their Maine lobster menu from 12 PM to 8 PM on Friday the 29th. This will be the first time that Cousins has made this particular stop in the Hudson Valley. Cousins does a good job of covering the area so everyone gets a chance to enjoy their signature lobster roll.

This appears to be Cousins first Hudson Valley stop of 2021 but something tells me that they will be making more stops with their truck as the year goes on. Hopefully you can grab some friends and enjoy this summer treat while the snow still might fly.