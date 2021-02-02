2 Rescued After Falling Into Water Snowmobiling in Hudson Valley

Emergency crews had to transport two people to the hospital after they fell into the water trying to snowmobile over an iced-over reservoir during Monday's snowstorm.

On Monday around 5:45 p.m., the Goshen Fire Department was dispatched for a reported snowmobile accident on the Goshen Reservoir off Reservoir Road.

First responders were told on the scene that at least one person was possibly in the water.

Specially trained cold water rescue technicians attached to the Minisink Hook & Ladder Company made entry to the water and after a brief search located a victim under the ice, officials say.

The unnamed man was removed from the water by the Cold Water Rescue Team and was moved to the shore by Goshen FD members, where EMS began to treat the victim. The victim was further transported by the New York State Police Troop F snowmobile unit, where he was loaded into a waiting ambulance and transported to an area hospital.

A total of two patients were transported to an area hospital. NewsSource reports at least one person is in critical condition following the snowmobile incident. It's believed the pair fell in while trying to ride across the frozen Goshen Reservoir.

The accident investigation is being handled by the NY State Police. The Goshen Fire Department was assisted by Goshen EMS, Mobile Life Support Services, NYSP, Monroe FD, Cronomer Valley FD, and Chester FD, as well as the Town of Goshen Police Department

