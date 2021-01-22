Hudson Valley Man Charged With Murder

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars accused of killing a Kingston man this past summer.

On Thursday, the City of Kingston Police Department reported the arrest of 37-year-old Raymond A. Snyder of Murray Street in Kingston for second-degree murder and first-degree burglary, felonies.

On July 11, 2020, the Kingston Police Department received a call for shots fired at a home on St. James Street. Uniformed patrol officers responded and found 47-year-old Romero Underwood in the home with an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

He was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to the Broadway campus of the Health Alliance where he succumbed to the injury, police say. The homicide investigation led police to believe Underwood was not a random victim but a target of a crime, the Kingston Police Department said days after the murder.

Detectives and investigators from the Kingston Police Department, New York State Police and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation into the case.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, members of the Kingston Police Department’s Detective Division and Special Investigations Unit furthered the investigation into the death of Underwood with the arrest of Snyder. Snyder was processed at the Kingston Police department and is currently awaiting arraignment.

Police did not release a motive or say how their investigation led to Snyder's murder charge.

Detectives and investigators are continuing their investigation into the matter, officials say.

